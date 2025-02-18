Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.