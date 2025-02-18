Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.48.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $660.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,335. The trade was a 3.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,271. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 460.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,844,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $20,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,251,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,291 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

