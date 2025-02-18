Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Declines By 12.0%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,921,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.4 days.
Banco Santander Price Performance
BCDRF opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Banco Santander Company Profile
