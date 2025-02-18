Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Declines By 12.7%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.0 days.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $31.85 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

