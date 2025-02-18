Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Drops By 13.7%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,729,000 after purchasing an additional 484,011 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,683.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 8,928,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,445,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 292,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,810,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,671,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

