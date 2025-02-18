Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Decreases By 9.0%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,668,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 9,525,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
Shares of DYLLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 197,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,940. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
