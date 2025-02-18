Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Drops By 13.3%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after buying an additional 1,058,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 94,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 85,053 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 989,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 239,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

