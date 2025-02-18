Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Rises By 9.6%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EUDA Health stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

