Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Grows By 5.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $32.97.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.