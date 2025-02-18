Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Grows By 5.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $32.97.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

