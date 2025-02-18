Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 7.0%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GUNGF opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $24.04.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
