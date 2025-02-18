Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 7.0%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GUNGF opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

