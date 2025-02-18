Short Interest in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Increases By 9.2%

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.87%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

