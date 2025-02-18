Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rises By 9.2%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 794,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ICF International Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in ICF International by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ICF International by 2,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

