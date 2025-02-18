Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 133 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.77.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

