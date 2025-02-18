Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $671,228.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,222.58. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

