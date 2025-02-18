Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 114,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

