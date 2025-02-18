Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,855 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 135.23%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

