Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

