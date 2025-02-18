Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.41. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

