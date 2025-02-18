Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 444,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 653,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

