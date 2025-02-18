Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Simplify Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

