SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SLM traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,101,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,442,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,362,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,509,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,603,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

