Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Source Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Source Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $47.91.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

