Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,374 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Swedbank AB increased its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $353.73 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $356.08. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $299.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

