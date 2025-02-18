SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,169,000 after buying an additional 513,526 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,023,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 196.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,544 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

