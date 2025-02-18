Stagwell (STGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $753.27 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of STGW opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

