Stagwell (STGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $753.27 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of STGW opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stagwell

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.