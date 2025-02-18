Stantec (STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. Stantec has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

