State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vistra were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $17,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

