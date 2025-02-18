State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.