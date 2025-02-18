State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.58 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

