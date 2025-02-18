State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 136 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $83,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.