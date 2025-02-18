State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,813 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 6.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day moving average of $321.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

