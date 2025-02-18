State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,981 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.06.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.