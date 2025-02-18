State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 745 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5,077.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 178,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14,151.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 80.9% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of YUM opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

