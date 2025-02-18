State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 354,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $471,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in AutoZone by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,032,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,461.94 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,680.96 and a 12-month high of $3,484.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,315.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $32.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

