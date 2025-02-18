State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,113,772 shares of company stock valued at $95,772,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Melius lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

