State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in eBay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,225 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

EBAY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.