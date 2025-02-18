Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,562,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259,988 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $121,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 856,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 394,269 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 624,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.