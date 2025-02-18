Steele Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 242,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 418,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

