Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

