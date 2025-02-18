Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $13.93 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,613,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

