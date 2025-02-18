Stephens Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $215.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.6 %

WCC opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $141.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

