Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.