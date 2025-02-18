Strategic Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IHI stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

