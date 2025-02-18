Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

