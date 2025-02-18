Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.