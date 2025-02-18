Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $86.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
