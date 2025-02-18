Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 50,329 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

