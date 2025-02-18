Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 36,536 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 606.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HRB opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

