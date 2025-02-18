Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

