Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,540,000 after purchasing an additional 409,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.