Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,911.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

